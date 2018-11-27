Bethesda, Maryland — An active shooter has been reported at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, according a Maryland congressman at the site.
Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he is currently at the medical center, where they have been told there was an active shooter.
The congressman added that he is safe and currently in a room with 40 others.
The official U.S. Navy account tweeted it was aware of the reports but there has been "no confirmation" of a shooter.
Employees at the hospital reported on social media about receiving notifications of a code white active shooter situation. The alerts urged people to shelter in place and move all patients and staff to secure locations.
A doctor at the hospital tweeted video showing heavily armed law enforcement officers in the area, but noted she hadn't heard any shots.
Another employee at the hospital posted a screenshot of a notification sent to her phone. She said she was currently hiding in a closet with a patient and two other employees.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.