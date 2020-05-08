'Ren & Stimpy' show revived by Comedy Central

Another hit animated series from the 1990s is getting a reboot.

Nearly 30 years after they first debuted on Nickelodeon, Ren and Stimpy are making a comeback.

ViacomCBS announced Wednesday that it has given the green light for a re-imagined version of "The Ren & Stimpy Show" to air on Comedy Central.

Nickelodeon launched the original Ren & Stimpy alongside Rugrats and Doug in 1991. The series ran on Nickelodeon and MTV from 1991-1996.

ViacomCBS is the owner of both Nickelodeon and Comedy Central. Few details about the re-imagined show have been released, but the company said a new creative team will helm the project. A premiere date for the new show has not been announced.

Comedy Central recently announced it was also launching a new version of "Beavis and Butt-Head" and had ordered two new seasons of the hit animated show. The network's plans to ramp up its slate of animate shows also includes the "Daria" spinoff, "Jodie."

“I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we re-imagine these iconic characters with a new creative team,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group.”