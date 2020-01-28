Official: Remains of 2 US troops recovered from Afghan crash site

The identities of the two have not been publicly announced, pending notification of their relatives.

A U.S. defense official says the United States has recovered the remains of two American service members killed in the crash of an Air Force plane in Afghanistan.

The official says the two people were the only ones aboard the E-11A aircraft. The plane went down in the Ghazni province. The identities of the two have not been publicly announced, pending notification of their relatives.

The Bombardier E-11A is a U.S. Air Force electronic surveillance plane. Video from the crash site circulating on social media appeared to show its charred ruins.