A New York City-based "candy converter" machine will allow people to exchange their disappointing Halloween candy for Reese's products on Halloween, the company announced Tuesday.

The company's promise is simple: Put unwanted candy into the machine and it will give you Reese's.

And the company expects many will take them up on the offer — a promotional video says 90 percent of Americans wish they could exchange their Halloween candy, citing a study commissioned by the company.

Reese's says its machine will be running from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. outside Washington Square Park in Manhattan on Wednesday. The machine will be located on 5th Avenue between Washington Square North and East 8th Street, the company says.

The machine made its debut Sunday at a Halloween parade in Tarrytown, New York, CNN reports.

Between that appearance and the planned Halloween outing, the company plans to give out 10,000 pieces of candy, Delish reports. The publication says Reese's advises people get to the location early if they are interested in exchanging candy.

Promotional material for the machine asks: "How much candy would you trade for a Reese's cup? Let's find out."

