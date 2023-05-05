New Orleans senior who set $10 million scholarship record to attend Cornell University

International High School of New Orleans says Dennis 'Maliq' Barnes' scholarship haul is more than any other college bound senior in U.S. history.

NEW ORLEANS — Dennis 'Maliq' Barnes, the record-breaking New Orleans high school senior has been offered more than $10 million in scholarships, plans to attend the Ivy League's Cornell University in New York.

International High School of New Orleans said Thursday that Barnes' record-breaking scholarship haul continues to grow. He has received offers from 188 colleges and universities, topping more than $10.1 million in scholarships.

The school says Barnes' scholarship haul is more than any other college-bound senior in U.S. history.

Barnes made his monumental decision this morning during a special news conference surrounded by family and IHSNO officials.

“I want to express great gratitude for the support system in high school, at home, and from my professors on the collegiate level. I have committed to Cornell University and intend to pursue Computer Science to move on to practice software development later,” said Barnes. “Today is an exciting day for me and my family, and I look forward to working with Cornell’s College of Engineering over the course of my undergraduate education.”

The record-breaking 16-year-old senior says he plans to pursue a dual undergraduate degree in computer science and criminal justice. He has been dual enrolled at Southern University of New Orleans for the past two years, pursuing college credits while completing his high school diploma at IHSNO.

Barnes is set to graduate from high school on May 24 at Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in St. Bernard Parish.

Barnes said he wasn't intending on setting the record when he sent out more than 200 applications to universities across the nation. It was more about making sure he had plenty of options.

“I just kept going forward, kept applying, kept applying to different schools that I thought would even remotely interest me,” he said.

He credits a strong Christian religious faith as part of his success. He also gives a lot of credit to Denise James, the school's college admissions counselor.

James and Head of School Adierah Berger both describe Barnes as a leader and an example to other students — including the school's English language learners.

“He's a great translator,” James says of Barnes, who is fluent in Spanish. “They do not have to ask him. If he sees that they need assistance, he will offer assistance and just take over.”

Barnes, born and raised in New Orleans, hasn't determined how far from home his college journey will take him. If, after weighing his offers, he finds that something close to home will fit his needs, he will stay in the area.

But Barnes is intrigued by the idea of going farther away. “I would love to see something new,” he said.