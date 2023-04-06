The crew members who caught the lobster said the orange cull is more rare than a blue lobster.

PORTLAND, Maine — A rare, one in 30 million, one clawed orange lobster was caught off the coast of Maine in Casco Bay Sunday.

The crew of the 'Deborah and Megan', Capt. Gregg Turner, Sage Blake, and Mandy Cyr said the orange cull is rarer than a blue lobster.

"This is the first time I’ve ever seen one and the second time Captain Gregg has," Cyr said. “It’s pretty exciting!”

The crew is no stranger to finding rare lobster; they caught a Calico in the winter that now lives at the UNE Marine Research Facility. The students there named it "Sprinkles."