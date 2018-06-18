Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Florida's Broward County, the Broward Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot by a gunman who ran up to his vehicle as he left a South Florida motorcycle shop, according to TMZ, who first reported his death.

A tweet from the sheriff's office said that dispatch received a call at 3:57 p.m. of a shooting in Deerfield Beach, Florida, and a male victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Authorities later confirmed the victim's identity to be XXXTentacion.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and investigators haven't named any suspects, according to the Associated Press..

According to Billboard, XXXTentacion recently earned his first No. 1 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart with ?, which debuted atop the list dated March 31.

He was arrested in December 2017 on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend and later released on house arrest. TMZ reported that a judge recently granted his request to be let off house arrest so he could tour.

In June of 2017, XXXTentacion was knocked unconscious during a performance at the Observatory North Park in San Diego leading to a brawl in which a concertgoer was stabbed.

Last month Spotify backpedaled on a planned anti-hate policy to remove XXXTentacion's music from its playlists, along with R. Kelly.

Reaction from the music community came pouring in.

Kanye West praised Xxxtentacion on social media. "I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing," he tweeted.

Tyga said he was "so sad to lose a good artist."

