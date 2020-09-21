Ramy Youssef shows what happens to Emmy nominees losing at home

Not only did Ramy Youssef lose, but he also had to watch his Emmy Award walk away.

With many nominees taking part in Sunday's Emmy Awards from home, the producers had to come up with a unique way to get the awards to the winners.

The solution: Have people in black tie hazmat suits hand-deliver the trophies to celebrities' homes, or wherever they happened to be watching from.

But what happens to those nominees at home who lose? Well, now we know thanks to actor and director Ramy Youssef.

He shared a short video on Twitter that showed a person outside his window in a hazmat suit carrying an Emmy and waving before they walked away.

"when you lose the emmy," Youssef tweeted. Others inside the home can be heard laughing in the background.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

Youseff was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Directing for a Comedy Series.

The Canadian sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” swept the comedy categories, winning seven Emmys for its sixth and final season.

Host Jimmy Kimmel opened the show with a monologue that appeared to be defiantly delivered in front of a packed, cheering theater — until it was revealed they were clips from past Emmy shows.

With more than 100 long-distance video feeds with nominees ahead, “what could possibly go right?”