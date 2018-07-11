While touting Republican wins in the Senate – and ignoring his party's losses in the House – President Donald Trump scheduled a news conference Wednesday to discuss the new politically divided landscape.

"We will be discussing our success in the Midterms," the president tweeted.

In a series of other early morning tweets, Trump took credit for GOP victories in close races on Election Day, while blaming losses on Republicans who shunned his support.

"Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well," Trump said in one tweet. "Those that did not, say goodbye!"

He added: "Yesterday was such a very Big Win, and all under the pressure of a Nasty and Hostile Media!"

In another post, Trump claimed he has has "received so many Congratulations from so many on our Big Victory last night," including foreign leaders who want to talk new trade deals. He did not identify any leaders or specific trade agreements.

"Now we can all get back to work and get things done!" Trump said.

The president's post-election news conference is set for 11:30 a.m. EST at the White House.

Newly empowered House Democrats, meanwhile, began planning their takeover in January, including stepped up investigations of the conduct of Trump and some of his aides.

"We will get to work on Day One creating jobs rebuilding our infrastructure, bringing down the cost of prescription drugs, and cracking down on any politician who abuses their public office," said Rep. David N. Cicilline, D-Rhode Island, co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

The president didn't directly address the outcome that represents a seismic shift in national politics: the Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives. Democrats picked up dozens of seats on Tuesday, including many in districts Trump won in 2016.

Instead, on Twitter, he played up Republican victories.

Trump posted a quote from supporter and writer Ben Stein suggesting the results showed the president has "magic coming out of his ears" because the GOP expanded its Senate majority by winning races in Indiana, North Dakota and Missouri.

Minutes later, Trump tweeted a quote he evidently heard from a Fox Business Network anchor indicating his standing with Republicans in Congress should increase because of the blitz of campaigning he conducted in the run up to Tuesday's election. The anchor wrote that successful Republicans owed Trump their careers.

"Thanks," Trump added in a tweet. "I agree!"

Trump was engaging in a well-worn tradition for presidents to reflect on and spin the outcome of midterms – an effort all but certain to continue later Wednesday. Past presidents have acknowledged their losses in particularly colorful language.

When Republicans lost 30 seats and control of the House of Representatives in 2006, President George W. Bush memorably summed up the results of his second midterm election in a single word: It was, the president told reporters, a “thumpin’.”

In a news conference following the 2010 election, in which Democrats lost a whopping 63 seats, President Barack Obama acknowledged his relationship with voters had gotten “rockier” and elicited a laugh by describing the Republican wave as a “shellacking.”

The president did spend the post-election hours calling various winners, including House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California. He also spoke with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

The president also called to congratulate incoming Republican senators, including Rick Scott of Florida, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Trump officials said they have prepared for the prospect of a Democratic House. One strategy, they said, would be to focus on items handled by the Republican-run Senate, a list that includes trade agreements and judicial nominations.

Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway said Trump managed to avoid an Obama-like "shellacking," and now he will try to work with Democrats on issues of common interest like immigration and infrastructure.

As for House investigations of Trump and his administration, Conway said they will deal with them as they come up.

Asked what would happen, for example, if the House Democrats seek Trump’s tax returns, Conway said: “We’ll talk to the lawyers about that – we’ll see what happens.”

