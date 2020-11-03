President Trump to deliver Oval Office address on coronavirus response

The president will give a statement from the White House on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday night as the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has topped 1,000 in the U.S.

Congress is working quickly to unveil a coronavirus aid package, while the Trump administration is considering delaying the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses.

Trump's announcement of his Oval Office address was made after he tweeted, "I am fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge of the CoronaVirus!"

The World Health Organization has declared that the global crisis is now a pandemic. A pandemic classification describes how a disease spreads rather than its severity. Essentially this means that the disease has been popping up in many countries, not that it's getting worse.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has warned that the outbreak in the U.S. is going to get worse.

The outbreak has been expanding as New York, California, Washington state and even the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., all declared a state of emergency.

The coronavirus, which started in Wuhan, China, last year, has spread to dozens of countries. There are 122,000 confirmed cases worldwide and over 4,500 people have died from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The outbreak has impacted the U.S. stock market, after it plunged 5.9 percent Wednesday on Wall Street, wiping out all of Tuesday's big gains. It also caused governments to take serious steps to contain the virus.