Idaho Gov. Brad Little commended by Vice President Pence for state deregulation

Idaho Gov. Brad Little spoke at a White House press conference about state regulations that have been cut in Idaho.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. MST to discuss rolling back regulations set forth by federal and state governments.

Trump says rolling back these regulations will "help all Americans". It is unknown if the regulations he will be discussing are related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little also announced via Twitter that he would be in attendance during the White House live stream.

During the conference, Vice President Pence commended Gov. Little for cutting 75% of Idaho's state regulations and cutting 20% of administration codes.

Watch today at 2 pm MT as I join President Trump in an important announcement about cutting red tape and regulatory innovation. Streaming at https://t.co/IL58EW5RHP @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) July 16, 2020