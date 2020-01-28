Powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica

It's not immediately clear if there are damage or injuries following a powerful earthquake that struck between Cuba and Jamaica.

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea, between Cuba and Jamaica, according to the United States Geological Survey.

New York Times reporter Carol Rosenberg tweeted that the "earth is literally shaking here" at the press room at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

Rosenberg was at Camp Justice at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba covering a 9/11 pretrial hearing.

The earthquake was centered 117 kilometers (73 miles) northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, the USGS said.

The USGS initially estimated the earthquake was a 7.3 magnitude, before upgrading it to 7.7.