Did anyone win the Powerball $502M jackpot?

The lottery game has been without a grand prize winner since Nov. 19, the same month Powerball had a record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Powerball is turning heads once with more than half a billion dollars up for grabs in Monday night's drawing -- and no winner means that jackpot will keep rising.

The prize surged to $502 million with a cash option of $271.1 million after Saturday's drawing.

With no winner on Monday, the estimated grand prize increases to $526 million for Wednesday's drawing.

The lottery game has been without a grand prize winner since Nov. 19, the same month Powerball had a record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot. While $502 million is an attention-grabbing number, the jackpot prize hasn't cracked the top 10 largest lottery prizes in the U.S.

Earlier this month, another popular lottery game had a massive billion-dollar payout. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine won $1.35 billion, making it the fourth-largest lottery prize.

Powerball winning numbers for Jan. 23

The winning numbers for Monday were 12-31-47-58-60, Powerball 23.

Nobody matched all six numbers, but one ticket in Virginia matched five without the Powerball to win $1 million.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

In 2021, the lottery game saw its biggest change as Powerball officials added a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

$1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

$731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

$699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)