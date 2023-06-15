Police: Umbilical cord still attached to newborn girl found dead in back of garbage truck

The newborn was found in the back of a garbage truck in Plain City, Ohio, Thursday afternoon.

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — A newborn girl found in the back of a garbage truck in Plain City still had the umbilical cord attached when she was found on Thursday, according to police.

Plain City Police Chief Dale McKee said the newborn's cause of death remains unknown at this time and investigators are waiting on the final autopsy report from the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

The full results of the autopsy may not be known for several weeks.

Workers with Plain City's contracted waste management company found the newborn girl in the back of their truck Thursday afternoon while making collections on Bluestem Lane.

Neighbors told 10TV they were shocked and heartbroken by the discovery.

"Absolutely heartbreaking, really makes you want to hold your babies closer,” Danielle Steagall said.

She moved to the neighborhood with her family a couple years ago, and never imagined something like this could happen there.

The police chief said he has the same questions as everyone else.

"At this time, we don’t know if this child either came from Plain City or it came from a neighboring community. Or even the state honestly," McKee said. "There is that chance we may never know, but we’re going to exhaust every lead that we have to find out where this baby came from."

Plain City police are leading the investigation. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 614-873-2921

