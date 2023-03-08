Iconic Pizza Hut item is back for first time in decades

Get ready to feel nostalgic, millennials. Pizza Hut is preparing for March Madness with a '90s favorite.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Pizza Hut has announced the return of a 1990s favorite of millennials everywhere.

The pizza chain said Wednesday it is bringing back mini basketballs just in time for the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Pizza Hut will release its red and black mini basketballs at participating restaurants nationwide beginning Tuesday, March 14. The mini basketballs will be available for a limited time for $7 via the Pizza Hut website and Pizza hut app.

The nostalgic offering has been "revamped with a sleek new design featuring a black and red pattern with 'No One Out Pizzas The Hut' text," according to Pizza Hut.

But that's not all Pizza Hut has planned the country's massive basketball tournament.

Pizza Hut said orders of its '90s-favorite Big New Yorker pizza will come with specialty box packaging that turns into a basketball hoop and backboard.

The interactive March Madness Big New Yorker pizza box is now available at participating locations while supplies last.

“We’re back again for the seventh year as the official pizza of March Madness, and we wanted to do something special for pizza loving basketball fans,” said Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut.

“That’s why we’re bringing back a fan-favorite item, our Mini Basketballs, to pair perfectly with pizza orders during the tournament and unveiling interactive hoop pizza box packaging for customers to get into the basketball action at home.”

