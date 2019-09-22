PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police reported multiple people involved in a "medical emergency" Sunday morning on the city's South Side. According to police director Wendell Hissrich, three people are confirmed dead and four are in the hospital in critical condition.

The victims were all wearing orange paper bands on their wrists and police are investigating venues that were using the bands on Saturday night. Five victims were found in an apartment, one in an elevator outside the apartment and another on the street. The cause of medical emergency is currently unknown.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.