A pink, slimy meat product made from slaughterhouse trimmings can now legally be classified as ground beef.

Manufacturer Beef Products Inc. sued ABC News after the network repeatedly dubbed the product "pink slime" in a 2012 documentary. The lawsuit was later settled.

Since the 1990s, so-called "pink slime" was considered a standard filler or additive to ground beef, according to New Food Economy.

Beef Product’s Inc. says on its website ground beef has always been made with beef trimmed from the whole muscle cuts, and the difference in its product is the precision that it uses to trim the meat.

In recent years, the South Dakota-based company has been making technological improvements that allow it to process more of the cow during food production -- resulting in something that can be more accurately described as "ground beef," according to the Washington Times.

The business recently presented those changes to federal regulators.

“We can take 100 percent of our lean ground beef and produce a patty out of it and do a taste panel against other commercially available ground beef,” Director of Sales Craig Letch told The Times. “We demonstrated there was no difference “

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) agreed. And, it agreed to label the product as ground beef.

How was the decision made?

The FSIS reviews submissions from companies that are trying to get new or revised labeling decisions. As part of that process, the FSIS inspects ground beef products and tests them for pathogens.

Federal regulators reviewed a new production process from Beef Product’s Inc. and determined the resulting product was "lean finely textured beef" and could accurately be labeled as ground beef.

Nick Roth, the director of engineering at Beef Products Inc., told The Washington Times the business has worked hard to get the new classification.

“This is not something that just happened,” Roth told the publication. “We’ve been working on this for a long time, really since the beginning inception of the company.”

The USDA doesn't use the term "pink slime."

"At FSIS, our mission is to protect the public’s health by ensuring that the nation's commercial supply of meat, poultry, and egg products is safe, wholesome, and accurately labeled and packaged," a government spokesperson wrote in an email to 10News. "After reviewing the Beef Product Inc.’s (BPI) submission of a new product and new production process received on May 17, 2018, FSIS determined on November 15, 2018 that the product meets the regulatory definition of ground beef under the law in 9 CFR 319.15(a) and may be labeled accordingly."

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.