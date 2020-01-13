TAGAYTAY, Cavite — Red-hot lava is gushing from a Philippine volcano after an eruption that has forced villagers to flee and shut down Manila’s airport.

It had started gushing out of the volcano after a sudden eruption of ash and steam.

Villagers were forced to flee and the situation closed Manila’s international airport, offices and schools.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage from Taal volcano’s eruption, but clouds of ash blew far north, reaching the bustling capital, Manila, and forcing the shutdown of the country's main airport.

Thousands of villagers have fled to safety, but officials say that number could swell to hundreds of thousands.

Some people could not leave ash-blanketed villages due to a lack of transport and poor visibility, and others refused to leave their homes and farms.

Social media posts showed photos and videos of lightning from the volcano.

People watch plumes of smoke and ash rise from as Taal Volcano erupts Sunday Jan. 12, 2020, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A dog was seen walking along an ash fall covered road as Taal continued to spew ash on Monday in Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Manila.

The small volcano near the Philippine capital draws tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake. It erupted with a massive plume of ash and steam Sunday, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

A dog walks along ash fall covered road as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash on Monday Jan. 13, 2020, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Manila, Philippines. The small volcano near the Philippine capital that draws tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake erupted with a massive plume of ash and steam Sunday, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and forcing Manila's international airport to shut down. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

