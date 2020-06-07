Police looking for people caught on camera vandalizing Black Lives Matter mural

A video posted on social media captured a white man and woman using a roller to cover the B and L in "Black Lives Matter," while onlookers yelled for the to stop.

MARTINEZ, Calif — Police in Martinez, California, say they are looking for two white individuals who vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural about an hour after it was finished on Saturday.

The pair painted over the yellow mural in front of the city's courthouse with black paint.

"The community spent a considerable amount of time putting the mural together only to have it painted over in a hateful and senseless manner,” Chief Manjit Sappal of the Martinez Police Department said in a statement. “The city of Martinez values tolerance, and the damage to the mural was divisive and hurtful.”

A video posted on YouTube and Instagram captured the man and woman using a roller to cover the B and L in "Black Lives Matter," while onlookers yelled for them to stop.

The woman was seen wearing flip-flops and a patriotic shirt, while her companion wore a red “Four More Years” shirt and red “Make America Great Again” hat from President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“What is wrong with you?” someone asked the vandals from off-camera.

“We’re sick of this narrative, that’s what’s wrong,” the man said. “The narrative of police brutality, the narrative of oppression, the narrative of racism. It’s a lie.”

Eventually, onlookers snatched the paint can away from the female vandal, who promised to return with more.

Warning: The following video contains graphic language and may be disturbing to some audiences.

The Martinez Police Department said by the time they were notified and arrived at the mural, the unidentified individuals were gone. However, officers are now searching for the suspects.

An image of the white truck belonging to the vandalism suspects was released by police with the public now asked to help to identify them.

The local resident who received permission from the city to paint the mural, Justin Gomez, told the New York Times and the Washington Post that he was told about the mural being vandalized about 30 minutes after he finished painting it. He added that the community came together to repair the damage within an hour on Saturday.