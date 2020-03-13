Pentagon reconsiders Microsoft contract after Amazon protest

Amazon argued that the bidding was improperly influenced by President Donald Trump's dislike of Amazon and CEO Jeff Bezos.

The Pentagon is reconsidering its awarding of a major cloud computing contract to Microsoft after rival tech giant Amazon protested what it called a flawed bidding process.

U.S. government lawyers said in a court filing this week that the Defense Department “wishes to reconsider its award decision” and take another look at how it evaluated some technical aspects.

The filing doesn't address Amazon's broader argument that the bidding was improperly influenced by President Donald Trump's dislike of Amazon and CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon was an early front-runner but was ultimately snubbed from the $10 billion cloud computing contract. Bidding for the huge project, known as Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, pitted leading tech titans Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and IBM against one another.

The system will store and process vast amounts of classified data, allowing the U.S. military to use artificial intelligence to speed up its war planning and fighting capabilities.