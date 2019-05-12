PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — The military says a U.S. sailor shot three civilians before killing himself at the Navy and Air Force base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Two of the three men shot have died, while the other man was in stable condition at a local hospital.

The gunshots were reported Wednesday afternoon at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam just outside Honolulu.

Rear Admiral Rob Chadwick, the Navy's commander at Pearl Harbor, said at a press conference that the active shooting response was at a dry dock. He said the three men shot were civilian shipyard workers, and that the shooter was an active duty sailor on the USS Columbia who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

The base said in a statement that officials reported the shooting incident has been secured. Security at the base and Navy officials are investigating.

The base had tweeted that security was responding to the gunfire reported around 2:30 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The base's gates have been opened after they were closed and some parts of Pearl Harbor locked down.

According to The Associated Press, the shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. It is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.