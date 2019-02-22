New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, police in Jupiter, Florida announced Friday morning.

Kraft was one of 25 individuals charged as part of a months-long investigation into alleged human trafficking at a spa, authorities announced.

Investigators revealed they have video evidence of Kraft paying for a sex act, on two separate occasions, at Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Police said Kraft was driven to the spa by someone else.

Authorities told reporters that the 77-year-old hasn't been arrested and added that the state attorney general's office is handling the active warrant.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kraft said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta.

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said he was shocked to learn Kraft was paying for sex inside a strip mall massage parlor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.