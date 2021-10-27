2nd onion recall issued after US salmonella outbreak that sickened hundreds

The recall for red, white and yellow onions is a precaution because they could have salmonella. People who have these are urged to throw them out.

Onions supplied by a second U.S. company have been recalled following a nationwide salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 650 people in 37 states. Onions can last up to three months if properly stored, so there's concern potentially contaminated products may still be out there.

Red, yellow and white onions from Keeler Family Farms of Deming, N.M., were sold to restaurants, food service locations, wholesalers and retailers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, the Food and Drug Administration said. The recall, issued last Friday, came two days after a similar recall of the same onions from ProSource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho.

The onions from Keeler Family Farms shipped between July 1 and August 25, 2021. They were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, just as the ProSource onions were.

The onions were distributed in 25-pound and 50-pound mesh bags with a label marked as MVP (product of MX).

Anyone who knows their onions came from one of these companies or who do not know the source of their onions are urged to not sell or serve them and to throw them out.

Recalls have also been issued by Potandon Produce LLC, HelloFresh and EveryPlate for onions or products that contained onions.

There have been 652 reports of people getting sick in 37 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A reported 129 have ended up in the hospital. There have been no deaths. But the CDC said the number of people sickened could be higher if people recovered quickly without needing medical attention.

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Symptoms usually form within six hours of swallowing the bacteria and most people recover in 4-7 days without treatment.

Children under age 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness that may lead to hospitalization.

Here is a list of the states where people have reported getting sick and how many cases in each state.