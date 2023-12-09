GREENSBURG, La. — A high school shooting in St. Helena Parish killed one person and hurt two others on Tuesday. The parish sheriff's office has arrested a 14-year-old student as a suspect.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office found one person dead at the St. Helena College and Career Academy in Greensburg when they showed up.
Another shooting victim arrived at a hospital at around 3:30 p.m., saying that others had been hurt.
A third victim had been airlifted to a children's hospital in Baton Rouge.
The charges against the student suspect will be released at a later time, according to St. Helena Parish Sheriff Nat Williams.
The school system canceled their football game this week and canceled classes until Friday.
Sheriff Williams stated, “this is such a senseless tragedy, and my prayers go out to the families of all involved and to the St. Helena community that were affected by this tragedy.”