Ohio train derailment: NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy issues plea to stop spreading misinformation

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It's been two weeks since the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and the area is continuing to deal with the fallout following the controlled release of the hazardous chemicals inside the vehicles.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy issued a plea for people to stop spreading misinformation regarding the situation in the Columbiana County village.
"First, a message to the community…then a plea to those spreading misinformation," Homendy began her thread, before adding: "To everyone affected: know that @NTSB is working vigorously to understand what caused this train derailment — so it never happens again."
"You have my personal commitment that the NTSB will CONTINUE to share all information publicly as soon as possible following our analysis," she said.
Homendy went on to share that NTSB investigators will thoroughly examine the tank cars once they are decontaminated and issue any urgent safety recommendations as needed. Those notices may be issued at any time, including prior to the conclusion of the investigation.
Lastly, Homendy issued a plea to stop spreading misinformation regarding the situation. In particular, she pointed to a false claim that the ECP (electronically controlled pneumatic) brake rule, if implemented, would’ve prevented the derailment.
"The ECP braking rule would’ve applied ONLY to HIGH HAZARD FLAMMABLE TRAINS. The train that derailed in East Palestine was a MIXED FREIGHT TRAIN containing only 3 placarded Class 3 flammable liquids cars," she said. "This means even if the rule had gone into effect, this train wouldn't have had ECP brakes."
"I urge you: let the NTSB lead the #safety analysis. Anything else is harmful — and adding pain to a community that’s been through enough," Homendy said, before adding: "But…if this derailment has moved you to want to become a safety investigator, we’d love to have you at the NTSB https://www.usajobs.gov/Search?a=TB00"
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to provide an update on the situation in East Palestine at a press briefing at 10:45 a.m. on Friday.