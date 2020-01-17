Police in Long Island serial killer case reveal new evidence

Suffolk County Police declined to say exactly where the evidence was found in the nearly decade-old case.

Investigators stymied by a nine-year mystery following the discovery of 11 sets of human remains near a beach in the New York City area have revealed new evidence in the case.

A previously unreleased photograph was revealed on Thursday as new evidence found at one of the crime scenes. Investigators say it was handled by an unknown suspect.

The Suffolk County Police Department had searched the Gilgo Beach area on Long Island after the remains had been strewn along a suburban New York beach highway.

The new evidence, a photograph, shows the initials on a belt, either an HM or WH, depending on the angle.

County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart declined to say exactly where the belt was found. Hart showed the photograph during a press conference at police headquarters in Yaphank.

The case that has attracted national headlines is about to be shown in a new spotlight when Netflix releases "Lost Girls," a film about the unsolved killings, in March.