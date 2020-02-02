New details on China virus show challenge for outbreak control

Scientists have found that the virus can spread person to person, even if someone is showing no symptoms.

Details that have emerged about the new virus from China reveal how challenging it may be to control the outbreak.

The virus has infected at least 14,000 people and spread to two dozen countries.

The next in line can continue to pass it on.

The incubation period is up to two weeks, so people may not know where or when they picked it up.