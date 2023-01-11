Tennis star Naomi Osaka announces she's pregnant: 'Everyday is a new blessing'

Osaka recently confirmed she wouldn't be playing in the Australian Open, which she won in 2019 and 2021.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced Wednesday that she is pregnant, adding that she'll return to competition in 2024. The reveal came days after she confirmed her decision not to participate in the Australian Open.

Osaka, a four-time major champion and former No. 1-ranked player, shared a picture of a sonogram and messages in English and Japanese on social media. She has been dating her boyfriend, United States rapper Cordae, for years.

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure," the 25-year-old wrote. "I know I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha."

Osaka, who won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, said she hopes to see her fans next year "cause I'll be at Aus 2024." She did not reveal an expected due date or other information, but said she "can't wait to get back on the court" and that 2023 would be a year of many lessons.

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

Osaka and Cordae, a three-time Grammy nominee, have been publicly dating since 2019.

Osaka hasn’t played since September after withdrawing during the second round in Tokyo. She won her first round match at that tournament when Australia’s Daria Saville withdrew after one game with a knee injury.