GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall that happened around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Four people are dead and police tell 13News the shooter is among those killed.

Those killed are Pedro Pineda, 56, and his wife, 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and 30-year-old Victor Gomez.

The shooter was identified as 20-year-old Jonathan Douglas Sapirman of Greenwood.

Police said Sapirman had two rifles, a handgun and several magazines of ammunition, but he only used one of the rifles.

Police said Sapirman entered the mall at 4:54 p.m. on July 17. He immediately entered the bathroom at the food court and stayed there for an hour and two minutes. His cell phone was found submerged in a toilet in the bathroom.

As Sapirman left the bathroom, he shot and killed Gomez. Sapirman then fired into the food court hitting and killing the Pinedas. He fired more shots into the food court area and wounded a 22-year-old woman in the leg and a bullet fragment hit a 12-year-old girl in the back.

Police said Sapirman fired 24 rounds during the shooting.

At 5:57 p.m., Elisjsha Dicken, an armed bystander, fired on Sapirman. Dicken fired 10 rounds hitting Sapirman as Sapirman tried to retreat into the bathroom but collapsed and died.

Dicken had no police training or military background, according to police. He was carrying under the new "Constitutional Carry" law and did not have a permit.

Police said Sapirman left his job at a warehouse in May and police are investigating statements from the family saying he was set to be evicted from his apartment.

Greenwood PD said there is no information yet on a motive for the shooting. Police said they are not aware of any history of mental illness involving Sapirman. His juvenile record included a fight at school and runaway incident. He has no criminal record as an adult.

People who knew Sapirman said he had been shooting at a local gun range prior to the mass shooting.

13News confirmed a search was conducted early Monday at a residence in the Polo Run Apartments in connection to the shooter. Police said they found the oven on at a high temperature and there was a laptop in it along with a can of butane.

"This has shaken us to our core. This isn't something we've seen in Greenwood before. It is absolutely horrendous," Chief Jim Ison said. He went on to say that they have trained for active shooter situations like this and he was proud of the response from law enforcement.

People inside the mall at the time of the shooting told 13News reporter Logan Gay that they heard 20 gunshots in the food court. An IMPD spokesman said it appears shots were only fired in the food court area.

Investigators interviewed witnesses who were taken to an area near the mall for questioning and reunification with their families.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers released a statement on Facebook thanking the armed bystander. It reads in part:

"This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation."

In an earlier statement, the mayor asked for "prayers to the victims and our first responders."

In a statement posted on social media late Sunday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he is monitoring the ongoing investigation.

"Lives were lost today, and I’m thinking about all the victims of this horrible incident, now and in the days and weeks to come," Holcomb said in the post.

13News has reached out to mall owner Simon Property Group for information on when the mall would reopen. A recording for the mall said it would be closed Monday, but it would be open for normal business on Tuesday. A statement to 13News Monday morning reads: