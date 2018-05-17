A serious crash between school bus and dump truck on a New Jersey highway has left multiple people injured, according to police.

All lanes on Route 80, west of Exit 25, in Mount Olive are closed. The accident involved a school bus, said Hackettstown Police Sgt. Darren Tynan. New Jersey State Police tweeted that a dump truck was also involved in the crash.

A serious accident involving a Paramus bus shut down all lanes on Route 80, west of Exit 25, in Mount Olive on May 17, 2018. Bob Karp/Daily Record

Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum said he rushed to the scene and was observing the rescue efforts from an overpass.

He described the bus as "mangled," with its chassis detached from the rest of the vehicle.

"There's an incredible emergency response from throughout Morris County and by State Police. It's a horrific scene," Greenbaum said.

Multiple people were being transported to the Hackettstown Medical Center. At least one person was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center in Paterson.

State police said an unknown number of children were on the bus, but they don't know how serious the injuries might be. It wasn't immediately known how many people were on the bus or in the truck.

The scene of a bus crash on Route 80 in Mount Olive May 17, 2018.

Bob Karp/DailyRecord.com

Terrible school bus crash Route 80 Mt. Olive. We’re on the scene @dailyrecord @northjersey pic.twitter.com/Lvks3hdl6U— William Westhoven (@wwesthoven) May 17, 2018

