3 kids, 3 adult victims dead after shooting at private Nashville school, police say

Police said seven total people died, including the suspected 28-year-old female shooter.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three kids and three adult victims died after a shooting at a private Nashville school, according to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The Metro Nashville Police said the first reports of a shooting at The Covenant School came in at 10:13 a.m. CDT. The school is located just south of Vanderbilt University in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville.

Including the suspected shooter, a total of seven people died. The 28-year-old female shooter was shot and killed after two Metro Nashville Police opened fire. She was armed with at least two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun, according to MNPD.

MNPD initially said the suspected shooter appeared to be in her teens.

The shooter entered the school from a side door and opened fire on the second floor. She was shot by police at 10:27 a.m. CDT, MNPD said.

Three "pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, all having suffered gunshot wounds," Vanderbilt Medical Center spokesperson John Howser said. "All three were pronounced dead after arrival."

Police said two of the adult victims were also taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The other adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said one of the responding officers was cut by glass at the scene and was the only other known person hurt in the incident.

Students at the Covenant School range from preschool through sixth grade.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it's assisting in the investigation of the shooting.

Gov. Bill Lee released a statement regarding the shooting.

"As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation and Nashville community," Lee said.

I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant, & the @TNDeptofSafety & @TNHighwayPatrol are assisting local law enforcement & first responders at the scene.



As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 27, 2023

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said, "Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting."

In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting.



My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you.



As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 27, 2023

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton also tweeted about the incident.

"With many families and colleagues impacted by the tragedy today, we will only meet briefly tonight and move all legislation to a later date," Sexton said.

With many families and colleagues impacted by the tragedy today, we will only meet briefly tonight and move all legislation to a later date. — Speaker Cameron Sexton (@CSexton25) March 27, 2023

This story is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.