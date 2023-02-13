On 3News Daily, Stephanie Haney shares the details from today's most-read stories on WKYC.com and the WKYC app

There have been four more chemicals identified in East Palestine following a train that derailed while carrying the dangerous chemical vinyl chloride, as students return to classes today.

In Cleveland, St. Ignatius High School is closed following a threat posted online.

We also share what we know about two men who are missing and where bodies were found in Cleveland, two teens shot and hospitalized this weekend, the vote of "no confidence" in Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard after he commented on the number of Irish police in the city, what the Euclid Police Department is saying after two officers shot and killed a dog, and more on 3News Daily.





