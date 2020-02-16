Mississippi braces for near-record flooding over days of torrential rain

Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday to amass the resources necessary to cope with the cresting of the Pearl River.

JACKSON, Miss — Authorities in Mississippi are bracing for the possibility of catastrophic flooding around the state capital of Jackson as water levels rise precipitously in a river swollen by days of torrential rain.

The river is expected to crest at 38 feet (11.6 meters) Sunday evening.

A mandatory evacuation was in place for affected areas. Parts of Jackson and suburban Ridgeland were under evacuation orders.