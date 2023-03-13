Missing 13-year-old girl from Dallas found locked in shed 1,000 miles away, officials say

Deputies said the teen met her alleged abductor - Jorge Camacho - online and then in person.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Investigators said a missing 13-year-old girl from the Dallas area was found Friday, more than 1,000 miles away, locked in a shed in Davidson County, North Carolina.

Dallas police confirmed to WFAA that the teen was located in Lexington, N.C., about an hour north of Charlotte.

North Carolina authorities on Monday said the teen met her alleged abductor - Jorge Camacho - online and then in person near some apartments off Highland Rd.

Camacho faces eight felony charges, including rape, indecent liberties with a child and human trafficking, according to an arrest warrant. He's in jail on more than $1 million bond.

His first court appearance was set for Monday at 2 p.m.

"They discovered that the juvenile had been communicating with an adult male through social media chat platforms. The content of the chat was consistent with grooming and enticement, and he enticed her to leave home where he picked her up in the (Dallas) area," Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said at a news conference.

The girl's mother told WFAA Camacho and the teen met while playing an online video game and that they used Discord to chat. The mother said the two spoke for "months."

Discord sent WFAA the following statement on Tuesday:

"Any type of content or activity that endangers or sexualizes children is appalling, unacceptable, and has no place on Discord or the internet at large. We work relentlessly to keep bad actors off our service and we take the safety of all Discord users, especially our younger users, incredibly seriously. We extend our deepest sympathies to this individual and her family in this unbelievably challenging time. We have and continue to cooperate closely with law enforcement in their investigation of this terrible incident. Because this incident remains under investigation, we cannot provide further comment at this time."c

WFAA is only calling the mother by her first name, Esthela, to protect the identity of her daughter.

"It was very stressful and scary," Esthela said. "We were hoping to see her again and thank God that was the case."

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office worked with the FBI to track down where the teen and suspect were. Investigators said they got a tip about where Camacho was and conducted a traffic stop.

They also matched his vehicle with security footage captured near the apartments in Dallas where the teen was abducted.

Simmons said they found the girl locked in an outbuilding on a property along Linwood Southmont Road.

The girl was rescued and taken to a local hospital for treatment. She is now back home with family, officials said.

People who also lived on the property told media in North Carolina that Camacho lived in the shed and that it was his "room."

Inside, a bed, television and cabinets could be seen.

The people who also lived on the property said that they didn't know a teenage girl was inside the shed with Camacho, adding that they were all friends but not close.

For Esthela and her family, the next steps involve healing.

"We're going to work together, get as much help as we can, and grow stronger," Esthela said.

But the mother has a warning for other parents, saying you can't be too involved in what your kids are doing online.

She knew the teen was a gamer and even knew her login for Discord.

"We knew the risks, and we talked with her about them," Esthela said. "But still this happened, it was something awful."

"It could have been a lot worse. It could have, and we're lucky that it wasn't."

Esthela added that she cried and was so blessed to be reunited with her daughter when she said she was found safe.

"Tears, hugs, and a learning experience for all of us," she said.

Dallas police said the investigation into the case was ongoing. They deferred questions to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office and the FBI in Dallas.

More information about the case was not immediately available.

