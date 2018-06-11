Democrats were moving closer to gaining control of the House of Representatives Tuesday night while Republicans held onto control of the Senate.

Several networks were calling the U.S. Senate race in Texas where Ted Cruz appeared to win re-election over Democratic upstart Beto O'Rourke. Also, Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp was projected to lose her seat to Republican Kevin Cramer.

All eyes remain on Florida in the races for governor and U.S. Senate in early returns. Georgia's race for governor is also tight amid concerns about issues at the polls.

Democrats needed a net gain of 23 seats to take the House of Representatives. They needed to gain two seats to control the Senate, but only 10 of the 35 seats were up for grabs belong to Republicans.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin won re-election in West Virginia and Republican Marsha Blackburn would win the Senate seat from Tennessee -- hold a seat held by retiring Republican Bob Corker.

Republicans picked up a governorship in Indiana when Mike Braun defeated incumbent Joe Donnelly.

Here are some of the key races to watch and we'll update them and the balance of power as races are called.

SENATE

Texas

Ted Cruz (R-Incumbent) vs. Beto O'Rourke (D)

This is the most-watched senate race in the country. O'Rourke has motivated Democrats in what is usually a reliably red state.

Florida

Bill Nelson (D-Incumbent) vs. Rick Scott (R)

Nelson is currently the only Democrat in a Florida statewide-elected office. Scott is running for senator after two terms as Florida governor.

Missouri

Claire McCaskill (D-Incumbent) vs. Josh Hawley (R)

McCaskill is seeking her third term from a state that hasn't voted a Democrat for president since 1996.

Tennessee

WINNER: Marsha Blackburn (R) def. Phil Bredesen (D)

This is the seat being vacated by Senator Bob Corker. Blackburn could become the first woman elected to the Senate from Tennessee. Bredesen received a rare endorsement from singer Taylor Swift.

Arizona

Martha McSally (R) vs. Kyrsten Sinema (D)

Whoever wins this race will make history as the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Arizona.

North Dakota

Heidi Heitkamp (D-Incumbent) vs. Kevin Cramer (R)

Heitkamp -- a Democratic senator in a state where President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by a more than a 2-to-1 margin -- has some tough sledding.

Indiana

WINNER: Mike Braun (R) def. Joe Donnelly (D-Incumbent)

Donnelly made a surprise move in a TV ad by showing a moment when President Trump praised him by name.

Nevada

Dean Heller (R-Incumbent) vs. Jacky Rosen (D)

Polling has Heller and Rosen tied within the margin of error in the final stretch of this race.

New Jersey

WINNER: Bob Menendez (D-Incumbent) def. Bob Hugin (R)

Scandals have followed Menendez in this race. Those have helped make this race tighter than expected, given that a Republican hasn't been elected to the Senate from New Jersey since 1972.

West Virginia

WINNER: Joe Manchin (D-Incumbent) def. Patrick Morrisey (D)

HOUSE

Florida 6th District

WINNER: Michael Waltz (R) defeats Nancy Soderberg (D)

Florida 27th District

WINNER: Donna Shalala (D) def. Maria Elvira Salazar (R)

Shalala is the former Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Bill Clinton. Salazar is a former political correspondent for Univision and Telemundo.

Virginia 2nd District

Dave Brat (R-Incumbent) vs. Abigail Spanberger (D)

Brat is a Tea Party Republican seeking a third term. He was the man who famously defeated former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the Republican primary in 2014.

Virginia 10th District

WINNER: Jennifer Wexton (D) def. Barbara Comstock (R-Incumbent)

Comstock was in an uphill battle in a district Hillary Clinton won by 10 points in 2016.

Maine 2nd

Bruce Poliquin (R-Incumbent) vs. Jared Golden (D)

History will be made as Maine becomes the first state in the nation to use ranked-choice voting in a general election.

Michigan 11th District

Lena Epstein (R) vs. Haley Stevens (D)

Minnesota 1st District

Jim Hagedorn (R) vs. Dan Feehan (D)

Democratic incumbent Tim Walz is abandoning this seat to run for governor.

Minnesota 2nd District

Jason Lewis (R-Incumbent) vs. Angie Craig (D)

This is a rematch from 2016, which Lewis won over Craig 47 percent to 45.2 percent.

Minnesota 3rd District

Erik Paulsen (R-Incumbent) vs. Dean Phillips (D)

Paulsen is a five-term Congressman who hasn’t faced a close race in the general election since he entered office.

Minnesota 8th District

Pete Stauber (R) vs. Joe Radinovich (D)

California 10th District

Jeff Denham (R) vs. Josh Harder (D)

California 25th District

Stephen Knight (R-Incumbent) vs. Katie Hill (D)

Knight won in 2016 in a district that mostly voted for Hillary Clinton -- 50.3 percent to 43.6 percent for Trump.

California 39th District

Young Kim (R) vs. Gil Cisneros (D)

Incumbent Rep. Ed Royce, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, announced in January he wouldn't seek re-election.

California 45th District

Mimi Walters (R-Incumbent) vs. Katie Porter (D)

Walters won this race easily in 2016 in a district that Clinton also won by five points over Trump

California 48th District

Dana Rohrabacher (R-Incumbent) vs. Harley Rouda (D)

Rohrabacher has been one of President Trump's strongest supporters and has also earned the moniker of "Putin's favorite Congressman" by some for his ties to Russia.

California 49th District

Diane Harkey (R) vs. Mike Levin (D)

Rep. Darrell Issa is not running for re-election for the first time since he won this seat in 2002.

Colorado 6th District

Mike Coffman (R-Incumbent) vs. Jason Crow (D)

Clinton won this district by nearly nine points over Trump in 2016.

Kentucky 6th District

WINNER: Andy Barr (R-Incumbent) def. Amy McGrath (D)

Kentucky was one of two states with the first poll closings.

Kansas 3rd District

Kevin Yoder (R-Incumbent) vs. Sharice Davids (D)

Yet another Trump-Obama endorse matchup. Yoder was first elected in 2010 and has won each election comfortably. A Davids win could make her one of the first Native American women elected to Congress.

Illinois 6th District

Peter Roskam (R) vs. Sean Casten (D)

North Carolina 9th District

Mark Harris (R) vs. Dan McCready (D)

New Jersey 3rd District

Tom MacArthur (R) vs. Andy Kim (D)

New Jersey 11th District

Jay Webber (R) vs. Mike Sherrill (D)

Sherrill had reportedly outspent Webber 3-to-1 on this race as of June 30, according to Federal Elections Commission filings.

New York 19th District

John Faso (R-Incumbent) vs. Antonio Delgado

New York 22nd District

Claudia Tenney (R-Incumbent) vs. Anthony Brindisi (D)

Iowa 1st District

Rod Blum (R-Incumbent) vs. Abby Finkenauer (D)

Blum won this district in 2016 by about 8 percent. Finkenauer has Obama’s endorsement.

Iowa 4th District

Steve King (R-Incumbent) vs. J.D. Scholten (D)

Pennsylvania

A February ruling by the state supreme court required redrawing of the districts due to Republican gerrymandering.

Pennsylvania 8th District

John Chrin (R) vs. Matt Cartwright (D)

Pennsylvania 5th District

WINNER: Mary Gay Scanlon (D) def. Pearl Kim (R)

This new district is made up of three former districts. The incumbents in two of those were not seeking re-election and the other was running in a different district.

Pennsylvania 6th District

WINNER: Chrissy Houlahan (D) def. Greg McCauley (R)

Republican incumbent Ryan Costello decided not to run after the court ruling to redraw this district.

Pennsylvania 7th District

Marty Nothstein (R) vs. Susan Wild (D)

The original 7th district went to Trump, but it’s believed this new one would have gone to Clinton had it existed in 2016.

Pennsylvania 17th District

WINNER: Conor Lamb (D) def. Keith Rothfus (R)

Rothfus currently represents the 12th District and has the endorsement of President Trump. Lamb won the 18th District seat in a special election in March.

Washington 5th District

Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Incumbent) vs. Lisa Brown (D)

McMorris Rodgers is the 4th-ranking Republican in the House, but facing a strong challenge.

Washington 8th District

Dino Rossi (R) vs. Kim Schrier (D)

This district has never gone to a Democrat.

Wisconsin 1st District

Bryan Steil (R) vs. Randy Bryce (D)

This is the seat being vacated by House Speaker Paul Ryan.

GOVERNOR

36 races are being decided Tuesday

Florida Governor

Ron DeSantis (R) vs. Andrew Gillum (D)

DeSantis was congressman for Florida's 6th District, but resigned Sept. 10 to focus on this tight race. Gillum is seen as a far-left, progressive candidate who also received an endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Georgia Governor

Brian Kemp (R) vs. Stacey Abrams (D)

A win for Abrams would make her the first black female governor in U.S. history. Kemp is Georgia's Secretary of State. The race has become heated in recent days amid claims that Kemp's office is trying to suppress voter turnout.

Michigan Governor

Bill Schuette (R) vs. Gretchen Whitmer (D)

Trump won this state in 2016 by 10,704 votes over Hillary Clinton -- a difference of 0.2 percent.

Minnesota Governor

Jeff Johnson (R) vs. Tim Walz (D)

Incumbent Mark Dayton, a Democrat, did not run for a third term.

Nevada Governor

Adam Laxalt (R) vs. Steve Sisolak (D)

Twelve members of Laxalt's family wrote an op-ed urging voters to not vote for him.

Ohio Governor

Mike DeWine (R) vs. Richard Cordray (D)

This is the seat being vacated by Republican John Kasich due to term limits.

Oregon Governor

Kate Brown (D-Incumbent) vs. Knute Buehler (R)

Vermont Governor

Phil Scott (R) vs. Christine Hallquist (D)

Hallquist could be the first transgender candidate to win a U.S. governorship.

Wisconsin Governor

Scott Walker (R-Incumbent) vs. Tony Evers (D)

If Walker wins, it would be his third term in office -- but it would be his fourth election win for governor. He survived a recall in 2012.

