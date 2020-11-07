9/11 firefighters memorial vandalized in a New York village

Police said they were investigating the incident and searching for those involved.

WASHINGTONVILLE, N.Y. — A memorial to firefighters killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks has been vandalized in a New York village, according to local authorities.

A flagpole, which was part of Washingtonville's 9/11 Fireman's Memorial, was cut down using some type of saw, Washingtonville Police Chief Brian Zaccaro said. The pole that displays the U.S. flag was found damaged overnight, according to the Washingtonville Police Department who posted Wednesday on its Facebook page.

New York State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt who represents the area said, "these two locations mean so much to Washingtonville and the larger community."

Police say they are investigating and searching for the those suspected of vandalizing part of the memorial. Authorities say a church sign was also toppled over during the vandalism, and that both of the incidents are related. Police are asking for the public's help in finding those responsible, and are asking that those with surveillance cameras which might have been pointed towards the scene of the crime, to check that video for clues.

The memorial was created to honor five firefighters from Washingtonville who died serving as the World Trade Center towers collapsed on September 11 of 2001. The memorial was completed in September of 2002. The names of the firefighters are engraved into the black granite.