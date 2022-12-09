Mega Millions jackpot up to $400M after no winner Friday

After nobody won Friday's jackpot of $379 million, the estimated grand prize for the next drawing sits at $400 million.

WASHINGTON — The Mega Millions jackpot is soaring once again after reaching record highs this summer.

After nobody won Friday's jackpot of $379 million, the estimated grand prize for the next drawing sits at $400 million, with a cash option of $216.2 million.

Friday's winning numbers were 8-19-53-61-69 with Mega Ball 19 and a Megaplier of 4.

Even though nobody won the jackpot, two players in California and Pennsylvania will collect $1 million after matching five numbers but not the Mega Ball.

Players must match all five numbers and the gold Mega Ball number to win the jackpot. Players face astronomical odds for a jackpot win: 1 in 302.5 million.

The next drawing is Monday, Dec. 12 at 11 p.m. Eastern.

It has been a record-setting year for lottery games in the U.S.

After months of hype, a single Powerball ticket in California won the record-setting $2.04 billion jackpot in November. The winners have not yet come forward or been identified. California law requires winners to come forward publicly, but they have a year to do so.

Last summer, a near-record $1.377 billion Mega Millions jackpot had Americans in a lottery frenzy in July. A winner in Illinois took home the grand prize. Two people came forward to claim it, but chose to stay anonymous, something that is allowed in Illinois but not every state.