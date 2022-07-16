No, you didn't win the Mega Millions $480 million jackpot Friday

The tenth largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions was up for grabs during Friday night's drawing.

WASHINGTON — Mega Millions players were hoping to hit it big Friday with a $480 million jackpot on the line. It was the tenth largest prize in the game's 20-year history. The lump sum cash option was $276 million.

The lottery game's top prize has steadily grown since someone last won the jackpot in mid-April.

No one won the jackpot, but someone in California matched the five white balls to win $1 million.

The winning numbers from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing were: 8-20-26-53-64 and Gold Mega Ball 15.

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is now $530 million, making it the eighth largest in the game's history.

Friday's drawing was also the largest prize up for grabs since May 2021, when a five-member trust in Pennsylvania claimed a $516 million prize.

While the prize money is certainly life changing, it's far from breaking lottery records. Last year, a Mega Millions jackpot cracked the $1 billion mark for just the second time. A four-member suburban Detroit lottery club won that $1.05 billion jackpot and chose the lump sump, receiving $557 million after taxes.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday, July 19 at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Earlier this month, someone in Vermont won a $366 million Powerball jackpot after purchasing a ticket at a Jolley Short Stop convenience store, according to the Vermont Lottery. It was the first time in Powerball history that a jackpot-winning ticket had been sold in the state. The Vermont winner, who has yet to come forward to claim their prize, can either take the full sum in increments or opt for the lump sum of $208.4 million.

What are the top 10 biggest Mega Millions jackpots?