For the first time ever, a donor kidney has been delivered to the patient via an unmanned drone.

The University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore says it successfully delivered the kidney using a drone on April 19, where it was then transplanted into the patient.

"This is a first that has never been done for a human being," project leader Dr. Joseph Scalea said.

Pilots and medical staff were in radio contact while maintaining a visual line of sight with the drone during the 9 1/2-minute flight, according to the hospital.

Scalea said this could do away with traditional couriers and charter flights which can be expensive.

"We have technologies now that allow the unmanned transportation of really any payload. And what we've done is try to innovate those systems to allow our patients better access to higher quality transplantable organs," Scalea said.

Another aspect the team looks at is how the organ fares when delivered by drone.

"How an organ responds to a new way of transportation is unknown," Dr. Rolf Barth, surgery team member, said.

The patient, 44-year-old Trina Glispy, was discharged four days later. She had undergone eight years of dialysis because of kidney failure, the hospital said.