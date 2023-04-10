You thought it was gone for good, but this McDonald's fan favorite menu item is coming back

Despite taking the fan-favorite menu item on a "farewell tour" last fall, McDonald's has confirmed the McRib will return for another limited run soon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — McRib lovers rejoice! You may have thought it was gone forever, but the McRib is set for another return soon.

One year after sending its beloved barbecued rib sandwich on a supposed "farewell tour," McDonald's is yet again bringing back the McRib for a limited time later this month.

McDonald's confirmed to Today.com that the beloved McRib sandwich would make yet another return this fall.

The McDonald's take on barbecued pork comes in the shape of a boneless pork patty formed to look like a rack of ribs covered in barbecue sauce and served on a bun with pickles and onions.

McRib first appeared in McDonald's restaurants near Kansas City, famous for its barbecue, in 1981. It disappeared from the menu four years later, but as a limited-time menu item, McRib became a favorite that McRib lovers would eagerly await.

Fans of the sandwich are devoted. Some have penned odes to the McRib. Others, willing to go to great lengths to track it down while it is available, created an online McRib Tracker.

As many fast food chains do, McDonalds often introduces limited-time menu items. The McRib, however, was supposed to be gone for good after its last stint on the menu in the fall of 2022. McDonald's even sold nostalgic McRib merchandise part of the event.

That has generated extra buzz in recent days since fans picked up on hints that McRib would once again be back this fall.

Look for the McRib in participating markets -- so, not at every McDonald's across the country -- in late October or early November.