Conor McGregor blasts Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return

The former two-division Irish champion announced his return to mixed martial arts with his first victory since 2016.

Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a head kick and punches 40 seconds into the first round at UFC 246.

The former two-division Irish champion announced his return to mixed martial arts with his first victory since 2016.

McGregor floored Cerrone only 20 seconds into the bout with a perfectly placed kick and he mercilessly finished on the ground to the delight of a sellout crowd at T-Mobile Arena.