NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A Stark County man on Thursday celebrated his 800th consecutive visit to the same Chick-fil-A.

That's right: every single day for the past 800 days (excluding Sundays, of course!).

The restaurant honored John Carucci today by putting his name on the reader board, as well as giving him flowers, balloons, and of course, free food. John started visiting the Chick-fil-A after his wife passed away, and he found a community of friends at the location on Dressler Road in North Canton.

John has documented his journey on TikTok, and formed a close bond with former Belden Village Mall operator Doug Pugh. The two even took a trip to Chick-fil-A headquarters in Atlanta last July.