Lockdown lifted at Mall of America after reported shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — UPDATE: The lockdown at the Mall of America has been lifted and guests are asked to exit the building, according to MOA's twitter page.
UPDATE: Metro Transit has announced buses and light rail trains are no longer serving the Mall of America Station, due to police activity.
The Mall of America is on lockdown Friday night, according to the Bloomington Police Department.
Police confirmed the lockdown on Twitter just after 8 p.m., saying it was over a reported shooting.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.