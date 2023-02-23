1.2 million candles sold at Walmart recalled for fire risk

The candle wicks can burn too close to the side of the container, causing the glass to crack or shatter.

WASHINGTON — The company that makes candles for one of Walmart's in-house brands is recalling 1.2 million candles they say pose a fire hazard or could even injure consumers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The recalled candles are Mainstays brand three-wick candles in round, 14 oz. glass jars that were sold in several different Halloween and autumn-themed scents.

The candle wicks can burn too close to the side of the container, causing the glass to crack or shatter. The company has received 12 reports of this happening; there was one report of a fire, multiple reports of damage to nearby items, and one person reported a minor cut.

The recalled candles include the following scents: Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

The candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and on walmart.com from September 2022 through November 2022.

How to get a refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle to receive a full refund.