Louisville Water says it is safe to drink water for now

Their monitoring system in the Ohio River has detected a small amount of the chemicals far upstream, but the team is sure they pose no risk to us.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been over a week since a train derailment in Ohio turned into a chemical spill and officials said they are anticipating a plume of chemicals to reach Louisville.

However, Louisville Water said the water is still safe to drink right now.

The chemical involved is used to produce plastics and resins.

They said the biggest impact would be the smell and taste of the water, but so far in other cities, conventional water treatment using chlorine and activated carbon have worked.

"We have an extensive monitoring network for organics detection in the Ohio River and along the river basin," Water Quality Manager Chris Bobay said. "That network is detecting low levels of chemicals associated with the release from the train derailment."

However, Louisville Water emphasized the chemicals are way lower than any public safety risk, and they said it's responding well to treatment.

"I can just tell you the levels we're seeing are hundreds of times lower than any public health risk screening for toxicology," Bobay said. "There is no concern to the public health of the drinking water in the city of Louisville."

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certified lab scientists will be monitoring the water and are doing an average of 200 tests a day to ensure it's safe officials said.

The train derailment happened in East Palestine, Ohio, around 20 miles north of the Ohio River near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. Those living around the train tracks were forced to evacuate but have since been allowed back to their homes.

