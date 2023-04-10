5 dead, multiple injured after downtown Louisville bank shooting

Here is everything we know about the mass shooting at the Old National Bank which has left five people dead.

What do we know about the shooter?

Ryan and other members of the bank's leadership team have been in Louisville supporting those impacted by the mass shooting.

“Our entire focus is on making sure that everyone affected has the support and assistance they need,” he said. “On behalf of everyone at Old National, I also want to acknowledge and thank Louisville law enforcement, the medical community and state and local officials for their incredible response to this tragedy. And finally, we ask you to please continue to pray for all those affected.”

Old National Bank's CEO Jim Ryan said "no words" can describe the sadness and devastation the company is experiencing.

A family assistance center for anyone impacted by the mass shooting has been set up at the Kentucky International Convention Center at the 3rd and Market Street entrance.

A community-wide vigil will be held on Wednesday in downtown Louisville to honor the victims.

According to LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the shooter purchased the rifle used in the shooting legally from a local gun dealership.

Louisville Metro Police said five people are dead and several others were injured. Police said the 25-year-old shooter is also dead.

Multiple people are dead and several others injured following a mass shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville early Monday morning.

What happened? : 'He just started firing'

In an 11 a.m. press conference, LMPD Deputy Chief Col. Paul Humphrey said officers responded to a shooting at the Old National Bank around 8:30 a.m.

Police arrived within minutes and quickly encountered the gunman.

The shooter, identified as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, began firing shots at police and officers returned fire, according to LMPD.

Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the shooter was killed by police.

A witness who was inside the building told WHAS11 they saw a man with a "long assault rifle" fire multiple shots inside the bank on the first floor, near the conference room area.

"He just started firing," he said. "I didn't see his face. We were in the conference room. Whoever was next to me got shot, their blood's on me."

Another witness, who works in an office building facing the bank, said the shooter and law enforcement officers got into a "shootout." They said civilians were being carried out.

Humphrey said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon that officers took in medical supplies and treated victims once the shooter was dead. He said medical staff told them they were certain that medical treatment saved lives.