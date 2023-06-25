Christopher Street Day Celebration in Idaho

Remembering the Stonewall Uprising. "Our right to simply exist is not a negotiable thing."

BOISE, Idaho — The Stonewall Uprising began in New York City 1969. Police raided many well-known LGBTQ+ friendly bars on the early morning of June 28, and the Stonewall Inn was one of them. Christopher Street Day is a day held in collective memory and celebrated because it was the street that the Stonewall Inn was located on, and where the uprising and protests happened.

Instead of going quietly, bar patrons, community members and neighbors fought back. Transgender and cross-dressing patrons refused to give I.D. to officers, police violence ensued, and protests lasted for several nights following the incident. The uprising is, considered by many, to be one of the forefront events that galvanized the LGBTQ+ liberation movement in the United States.

"Basically, there's the Stonewall Uprising... It was an uprising against police oppression of Queer folk, and Stonewall was on Christopher Street. So that's why it's called Christopher Street Liberation," Alex Reuter-Gameon said.

Christopher Street Day is Celebrated all around the world on June 28, beginning officially in 1970. Boise's event, put together collectively by the Boise DSA, the Red Labor Caucus, Boise Trans Collective, Boise Mutual Aid and Alex Reuter-Gameon, is Sunday June 25. Today was filled with community, live music and comedy, to "celebrate the original spirit of Pride, not rainbow capitalism."

"The whole reason behind Pride Month being in June is actually passing reference to the Stonewall Uprising," Reuter-Gameon said. "So after 1969, then there were for the four first ever Pride marches that happened in relation to Christopher Street Liberation Day. Those were the first ever Pride marches and that kind of kick started the modern pride movement and it was brought about because of this very active and militant uprising against this police oppression."

He said, "it's funny, the United States has a proud history of taking international days, and tweaking them and kind of moving them around. Because over in Europe, it's called Christopher Street Day, not just Pride. Plus, in Europe, there's us there's also Mayday, not Labor Day... So, calling attention to that and providing a space for people to come together, learn about this history that has been forgotten or under supported and kind of give that push for more activism... where we very specifically say, our rights are not up for negotiation. Our rights are not to be bargained away in some sort of political game."

Reuter-Gameon also said that these types of events are important as, he said, the state legislation has been attacking LGBTQ+ people's rights. Further, that there has been an uptick in violence against the community, "and I'm sure that there's underreported or unreported acts of like physical violence amongst Queer folks that just don't get reported because they know that the laws might not be on their side, or they just don't have the money or resources to be able to pursue that."

At today's celebration there was a comedian, artists and music. He said he hopes that it grows every year.

"So, I think one of the biggest messages that we want to come out of this, is that Pride Month is very important," Reuter-Gameon said. "We think it is very important to have celebrations in the month of June, especially around Christopher Street, because it keeps it tied to that history, tied to the fact that unfortunately, we have to fight tooth and nail for our rights... Because with the Respect for Marriage Act, for example, they waited until after the midterms, to negotiate it when they were slated to lose. The Democrats have unfortunately been proven ineffectual... And the biggest thing is, our rights are not negotiable... Our right to simply exist is not a negotiable thing."

