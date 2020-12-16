'Lizzie McGuire' reboot on Disney Plus isn't happening anymore

"Lizzie McGuire" star Hillary Duff broke the news about the revival's cancelation saying, "Hey now, this is what 2020s made of."

WASHINGTON — The "Lizzie McGuire" reboot planned for Disney Plus is officially canceled, according to original series star Hillary Duff.

The actress broke the news Wednesday in an Instagram post.

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen," Duff said in her post. "I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves."

Back in January, production was placed on hiatus after “Lizzie McGuire” creator and revival showrunner Terri Minsky left the show after shooting just two episodes. At the time, a Disney spokesperson said they "concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

According to Variety, Duff and Minsky wanted to do a more adult version of Lizzie for the revival, while Disney wanted something closer to the original series. Duff then publicly asked Disney to move the revival to Hulu, so they wouldn't need to "live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

"We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with...her. I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of," Duff's Instagram announcement said.

The revival was supposed to pick up with Lizzie McGuire about to turn 30 years old. While not much more about the show had been released, Disney had been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and confirmed several original series cast members were set to return including Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Jake Thomas and Adam Lamberg.

Disney Plus had also shared a very brief clip in a montage showing what movies and shows were coming in 2020...which obviously didn't pan out as planned.