'Law & Order: SVU' and 'Chicago' dramas renewed for 3 more years on NBC

The network is renewing 'Chicago Fire,' 'Chicago P.D.' and 'Chicago Med,' as well as TV's longest-running, live-action prime-time series, 'SVU.'

LOS ANGELES — NBC is giving three-year renewals to its drama series from veteran producer Dick Wolf, including the perennial “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

The pickups for “Law & Order: SVU” and Wolf’s three Chicago-set dramas were announced on Thursday. They're part of his new five-year deal to keep his production company at Universal Television, his studio home for 36 years.

“Law & Order: SVU," starring Mariska Hargitay, is in its 21st season. It holds the record for TV's longest-running, live-action prime-time series.