x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Nation World

Reports: K.T. Oslin, singer-songwriter of hit '80's Ladies,' dead at 78

Oslin won the CMA Song of the Year Award in 1988 for '80's Ladies,' the first woman to earn the award.

Country singer and songwriter K.T. Oslin, who reached the peak of her fame in the late 1980s and became the first female songwriter to win a CMA Award for Song of the Year, died Monday. She was 78.

Rolling Stone reports Oslin had been battling Parkinson's disease and was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

Oslin won the CMA Song of the Year Award in 1988 for "80's Ladies," the first woman to earn the award. She also won Female Vocalist of the Year that year. "80's Ladies" also won her a Grammy. She also earned Grammys for "Hold Me" and also topped the charts with "Come Next Monday."

Credit: AP
K.T. Oslin on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 1989 in Los Angeles at the 31st Grammy Awards. Oslin's song "Hold Me" won two Grammys. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)

RELATED: Entertainers we lost in 2020

RELATED: Sports figures we lost in 2020

RELATED: Newsmakers we lost in 2020